Delhi adopts ‘One Region, One Minister’ model to speed up projects

New Delhi: In a major governance reform, the Delhi government has unveiled a new model to fast-track and streamline development projects across all seven parliamentary constituencies of the national capital. The initiative, titled ‘One Region, One Minister,’ aims to ensure stronger coordination among departments, prevent project delays, and bring greater accountability to local development efforts.

Under this new approach, each constituency will have a designated cabinet minister responsible for overseeing and monitoring development works, coordinating with MPs, MLAs, and local bodies, and ensuring projects are completed on time and to standard.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta will oversee projects in the Chandni Chowk constituency, while Public Works Minister Parvesh Verma will supervise New Delhi. Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa will lead South Delhi, Education and Home Minister Ashish Sood will handle West Delhi, Health and Transport Minister Pankaj Singh will monitor East Delhi, Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Inderj will be responsible for North-West Delhi, and Law Minister Kapil Mishra will take charge of North-East Delhi. According to the Chief Minister’s Office, this model is designed to strengthen coordination between the Delhi government and local agencies such as the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), and Delhi Cantonment Board. It also seeks to work in alignment with the seven BJP MPs representing the city to ensure uniform and balanced development.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the initiative marks a new chapter in Delhi’s governance model. “Our goal is to eliminate bureaucratic hurdles and ensure that every part of Delhi progresses at the same pace. This system will make development more focused, transparent, and result-oriented,” she said.

Under the model, ministers will hold regular review meetings with elected representatives to assess progress and identify bottlenecks. Departments will be required to upload progress reports of all projects on the Chief Minister’s e-portal within specific timeframes. The government has also issued strict directions to complete all projects under a standardized Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to maintain consistency and efficiency.

Analysts have praised the move as a practical and results-driven step. Political analyst Naveen Gautam remarked, “The ‘One Region, One Minister’ approach mirrors the efficiency of the central government’s Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana and can significantly enhance coordination between central, state, and local bodies while improving the quality of infrastructure in Delhi.”