Delhi air pollution: Schools to remain shut till Nov 18

New Delhi: With the pollution in the national capital still in 'severe' category, the Delhi government on Wednesday announced the closure of all schools till November 18.

“In the wake of implementation of GRAP-IV measures due to Severe + Air Quality prevailing in Delhi and seeing that no respite from such adverse weather conditions in near future is predicted by the IMD, the Winter Break for the session 2023-24 is ordered to be preponed so that schools can be totally closed and both children and teachers can stay at home,” it said in its order released on Wednesday.

“Accordingly, all schools shall observe Winter Break wef. 09th November 2023 (tomorrow) to 18th November 2023 (Saturday). Heads of Schools to convey this information to parents immediately,” the order further added.

On Sunday, the Delhi government had announced that the primary schools will remain closed till November 10 and the students of Class 6 to 12 were given the option of shifting to online mode.

The air quality in Delhi-NCR on Wednesday morning continued to be in 'severe' category with several stations across the city recording a rise in PM 2.5 and carbon monoxide (CO).

In the national capital, the Anand Vihar station remained in the ‘severe' category with PM 2.5 at 500 while the CO was at 112 and NO2 at 128, under 'moderate' category, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good'; 51 and 100 'satisfactory'; 101 and 200 'moderate'; 201 and 300 'poor'; 301 and 400 'very poor'; and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The Bawana station recorded PM 2.5 and PM 10 at 500 (severe) while the CO reached 110 (moderate).

At Delhi Technical University (DTU) station, the PM 10 reached 456 under 'severe' category while PM 2.5 was at 356 under ‘very poor’ category. The CO was recorded at 115, under the 'moderate' category.

The station at Dwarka sector 8 recorded PM 10 at 465 and PM 2.5 at 457 (‘severe'), while CO was at 135, under moderate category.