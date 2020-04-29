Delhi allows electricians, plumbers; sale of books

New Delhi: The Delhi government has allowed from Tuesday some relaxation in the ongoing lockdown and has approved services of electricians, plumbers and sale of educational books even as it has said no other relief will be given till May 3.

In an order issued late on Monday night, the government also allowed the movement of inter, intra state and air travel of all healthcare workers and scientists.

In the Healthcare sector, veterinary hospitals, dispensaries, clinics, pathological laboratories, sale and supply of vaccine and medicine have been allowed, the order said. "Movement (inter and intra state, including by air) of all medical and veterinary personnel, scientists, nurses, para-medical staff, lab technician, mid-wives and other hospital support services, including ambulances will be allowed," the order signed by chief secretary Vijay Dev said.

Also, it has allowed the operations of homes for children, disabled, mentally challenged, senior citizens, destitute, women and widows. The order also said that online teaching and distance learning are to be encouraged. "Shops of educational books for students and shops selling electric fans have also been allowed to open," the order said.

For all other services, the order directed to maintain "status-quo" with respect to strict implementation of guidelines issued for the lockdown till May 3 or further orders. From April 20, the Centre has allowed some relaxation, but the city government maintained the "status-quo" without any relaxation.