Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: AAP Emerges Front-Runner

The elections to Delhi state assembly scheduled for February 8, will see a three-way fight, with not many surprises on the cards. The Aam Aadmi party (AAP), energised by its performance and cohesion in its ranks, is the front runner. In all likelihood, Arvind Kejriwal will power AAP to victory, when results are announced on February 11.

The BJP, smarting from the loss of Jharkhand, which came after its failure to form a government in Maharashtra, is trying to put its best foot forward. Meanwhile the Congress is on an upswing after its victories in assembly elections including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh towards the end of 2018 and its recent successes in Jharkhand and Maharashtra, where it managed to stay on the winning side.

AAP's biggest strength is its performance in Delhi and the appeal it has across its voter base in the national capital. However, as much as it tried, it could not expand its base beyond Delhi and has had very little success even in the neighbouring states of Haryana and Punjab.

AAP is showcasing its report card of 5 years based on its performance. This includes higher budgets for health and education, its water and electricity supply schemes and the work it has done in unauthorised colonies.

The BJP is relying on the charisma of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but it has had limited success in assembly elections since the end of 2018. It also hopes that its promise of regularisation of unauthorised colonies will pay off. However, it does not have a strong leader on the ground and is counting more on its national stalwarts. Neither Manoj Tiwari nor Vijay Goel enjoy widespread support or have the appeal to lead their party to victory.

The Congress, banking on Subhash Chopra's leadership, is missing Sheila Dixit's presence at the top in the national capital. The party could end up as an also-ran in this three horse race.