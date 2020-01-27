Delhi Assembly Elections: War Of Words Between AAP-BJP Intensifies

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress of backing the Shaheen Bagh protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Delhi. Amit Shah criticised both AAP and Congress of supporting the Tukde Tukde gang which was out to dismember India.

The Union Home Minister appealed to the people of Delhi to vote the BJP to power to prevent Shaheen Bagh-like protests in the national capital. The Kejriwal government made tall claims which were not supported by ground reality, he added.

Deputy chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia, hit back at Amit Shah on the charge of AAP backing Shaheen Bagh protesters and challenged him to arrest Sharjeel imam within 24 hours. Otherwise, AAP would assume that the issue is a conspiracy staged by the BJP.

The AAP leader asserted that Delhi would not be polarised. The upcoming assembly elections would be fought on the plank of development, he remarked.

Earlier, Amit Shah had criticised Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal saying that the AAP government had neglected development in the national capital and referred to the pothole-ridden roads. He also remarked that AAP government's claims on improving government schools in Delhi were highly exaggerated.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo in response to Amit Shah's remark, asked the BJP-ruled Haryana and UP to take a leaf from the Delhi government's initiative on schools.

Elections to the Delhi state assembly are scheduled to be held on February 8 and counting will begin on February 11.