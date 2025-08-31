Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva hails nation-building through 'Mann Ki Baat'

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva led party workers in listening to the 125th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat programme, highlighting that the monthly radio show provides energy to society to progress on the path of positivity and nation-building.

Sachdeva said that the programme has now become a show of the common people, and the information shared in it is truly remarkable.

He said that on Sunday, the Prime Minister spoke on topics ranging from natural disasters to water sports in Kashmir.

The Delhi BJP chief said that the programme gives direction to thoughts and provides energy to society to progress on the path of positivity and nation-building.

The 125th episode of Mann Ki Baat was heard at various locations, including BJP offices, across the city. Apart from Sachdeva, those who joined the specially organised events to listen to the radio show included Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra, State Organisational General Secretary Pawan Rana, as well as Delhi BJP MPs and office-bearers, along with BJP workers.

Sachdeva, along with Malhotra, listened to Mann Ki Baat at the Shri Ramlila Committee Indraprastha Pandal, along with Ramlila artists and committee members. Delhi BJP Secretary Sarika Jain was also present on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering after the programme, Sachdeva said that the monthly Mann Ki Baat programme is always a source of inspiration and learning.

MoS Malhotra said that the Prime Minister speaks to the people of the nation on the last Sunday of every month without fail — something no other world leader does.

He added that through this programme, PM Modi continues to spread awareness about India’s rich culture and traditions along with ongoing development.

BJP State General Secretary Rana listened to the programme in Ward A of Mangolpuri along with District President Ramchandra Chawdia and BJP workers.

At the state BJP headquarters, BJP National Organiser V. Satish listened to the programme along with party workers.

Chandni Chowk MP Praveen Khandelwal listened to the Mann Ki Baat programme at the Talkatora Stadium with members of the Agrawal community and others from various fields.

BJP MP Yogender Chandolia listened to the programme in Ward 29, Pooth Khurd, Sector 34, Manokamna Apartments, along with Municipal Councillor Anju Aman and other BJP workers.

BJP MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat listened to the programme at her office in Dwarka, along with BJP workers.

MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri listened to the inspiring Mann Ki Baat programme at the village square in Tughlakabad. On this occasion, village residents, Municipal Councillor Rohtas Kumar (Advocate), District BJP Vice President Amit Bidhuri, and BJP Mandal President Anil Bidhuri were also present.

Party MP from New Delhi, Bansuri Swaraj, along with Union Minister of State Sukanta Majumdar, listened to Mann Ki Baat in DDA Park, Zamrudpur, located in GK-1. On this occasion, MLAs Satish Upadhyay, Shikha Roy, Neeraj Basoya, State General Secretary Vishnu Mittal, BJP New Delhi District President Ravindra Chaudhary, BJP workers, and area residents were also present.