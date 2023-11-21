Delhi BJP Slams Kejriwal Government Over Alleged Stalling Of Property Registrations Due To New Rera Rules

The Delhi branch of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) criticized the Kejriwal government on Monday, asserting that the recent notification by the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Rera) in the national capital has led to a halt in property registrations. Virendra Sachdeva, the Delhi BJP chief, contended that the newly introduced Rera regulations would "completely dismantle" both residential and commercial real estate activities in Delhi, adversely impacting individual property owners.

Under the updated notification, plots measuring up to 50 meters will only be permitted three residential units (floors). However, Delhi is abundant with small plots of up to 50 meters, typically accommodating four to five residential units. Additionally, the notification stipulates that plots ranging from 50 to 250 meters can only have four housing units, whereas Delhi possesses numerous properties between 100 to 250 meters with six to eight housing units (floors).

Addressing the media on this matter, Sachdeva emphasized that the Kejriwal government's new policy will particularly affect the middle-class residents of the city who often choose flats in plots of 50-250 meters. He highlighted the existence of 1671 unauthorized colonies in Delhi with numerous units where no building plans have been sanctioned to date. Sachdeva questioned how property transactions could occur in these areas.

In unauthorized colonies, where three to four houses on 200-meter plots usually have eight to 10 dwelling units, Sachdeva raised concerns about the future legality of these houses under the Rera order. He urged Chief Minister Kejriwal to clarify whether the Rera notification applies to properties constructed before or after November 20, 2023, asserting that it not only threatens the real estate business in Delhi but also significantly impacts the interests of individual property owners.