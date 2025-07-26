  • Menu
Delhi boy sexually assaulted, stabbed

New Delhi: In a grisly revenge story, thirteen people, many of whom were minors themselves, banded together to sexually assault and stab a 14-year-old boy to death for allegedly informing a rival gang member.

The boy who was found dumped in a Delhi canal on July 1 had 24 stab wounds and blunt force injuries to his private parts, a police official said Friday. Ten people involved in the crime that was allegedly committed on the intervening night of June 29-30, including the main accused, Krishna alias Bhola (19), are in police custody.

Three of them were apprehended from a Kanwar camp in Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, where police disguised themselves as kanwariyas on July 18.

