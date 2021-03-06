Delhi Cabinet gives nod to state education board

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced that the capital will have its own school education board in the line of other state education board.

The decision in this regard was taken in a Delhi Cabinet meeting at the Delhi Secretariat. After chairing the meeting, Kejriwal said, "Delhi Cabinet has given approval for constitution of the Delhi Board of School Education."

The Chief Minister further stated that Delhi has around 1,000 government schools and 1,700 private schools and all the government-run schools are affiliated with the CBSE.

Kejriwal said, "In the academic session 2021-22, the Delhi government will include 25-25 schools in the proposed upcoming board. This SBCE affiliation will be scrapped and they will be affiliated to Delhi Board of School Education."

He further said that the selection of schools will be done after discussion with the principals, teachers and parents. "We hope that all schools will voluntarily get affiliated to this board within in next few years," Kejriwal added.