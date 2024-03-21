Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Challenges ED Summons In High Court

The recent legal developments surrounding Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's involvement in the Excise policy case have escalated with a series of court proceedings and summonses issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Here's an elaboration of the key points:



1. **Fresh Plea in Delhi High Court**: Arvind Kejriwal has filed a new plea in the Delhi High Court seeking protection from coercive actions by the ED in connection with the Excise policy case.

2. **Division Bench Hearing**: The matter is scheduled to be heard by a Division bench led by Justice Suresh Kumar Kait.

3. **Summons by Enforcement Directorate**: The ED has issued nine summonses to Kejriwal in the Excise case so far.

4. **Apprehension of Arrest**: During previous hearings, Kejriwal's lawyers expressed concerns that the ED might arrest him. They stated that Kejriwal is willing to appear before the agency if provided protection.

5. **Legal Challenge to Summons**: Kejriwal has challenged the summons issued by the ED in connection with the Excise policy case. His lawyers argued against the inclusion of political parties under the ambit of certain sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

6. **Allegations of Political Motivation**: Kejriwal's plea alleges that the ED's actions are politically motivated, aimed at influencing the upcoming general elections in favor of the ruling party at the Centre.

7. **Duration of Investigation**: The investigation into the Excise policy case has been ongoing since August 22, 2022, with multiple prosecution complaints and thousands of documents filed.

8. **Grant of Bail**: Kejriwal was granted bail by the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate of Rouse Avenue Court on two complaints filed by the ED for non-compliance with summonses.

9. **Focus of Investigation**: The ED seeks to record Kejriwal's statement regarding the formulation of the Excise policy, meetings held, and allegations of bribery.

10. **Allegations Against AAP**: The ED alleges that kickbacks worth ₹45 crore generated through the Excise policy were used by the AAP for its election campaign in Goa in 2022.

11. **Scrapping of Excise Policy**: The Excise policy, which aimed to revitalize Delhi's liquor business, was scrapped. Allegations of irregularities led to a probe ordered by Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena.

12. **AAP Leaders in Custody**: Senior AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh are in judicial custody in connection with the case.

These developments indicate a complex legal battle surrounding allegations of corruption and political motivations in the Excise policy case, involving high-profile individuals and significant political implications.