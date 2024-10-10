Delhi CM Atishi Allegedly Evicted From Official Residence, Sparks AAP-BJP Controversy

A new political controversy has erupted in Delhi as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alleges that Chief Minister Atishi was evicted from her official residence just two days after moving in. The Delhi Chief Minister's Office claims that Lieutenant Governor Vinai Saxena, allegedly acting on behalf of the BJP, forcibly removed Atishi's belongings from the residence.



This unprecedented situation marks the first time in India's history that a Chief Minister's residence has been vacated in such a manner, according to the AAP. However, sources from the Lieutenant Governor's office have dismissed these claims, stating that Atishi herself moved her belongings in and out of the house before it was officially allotted to her.



The controversy centers around bungalow number 6 on Flagstaff Road in Civil Lines, which Atishi occupied on Monday following former CM Arvind Kejriwal's departure. The BJP contends that the property had not yet been handed over to the Public Works Department (PWD) for reallocation, citing a letter dated October 6 that suggests Kejriwal's belongings were still present.



AAP representatives, including Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, have accused the BJP of attempting to "usurp" the bungalow and spreading misinformation. Meanwhile, the Lieutenant Governor's office maintains that Atishi's officially allotted residence remains at 17 AB Mathura Road.



As the situation unfolds, both parties have presented conflicting documents to support their claims. The incident has reignited tensions between the AAP-led Delhi government and the BJP-controlled central administration, highlighting the ongoing power struggle in the capital's governance.

