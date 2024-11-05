Live
Just In
Delhi CM slams BJP for 'obstructing' preparations
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Monday slammed the BJP for "obstructing preparations" for Chhath celebrations in the national capital and labelled the saffron party "anti-Purvanchal". She also accused the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), which functions under the Centre, of halting Chhath preparations in a south Delhi locality.
"The halting of Chhath puja by the BJP's DDA in Chirag Delhi illustrates its anti-Purvanchal mentality," she said after inspecting the Chhath ghat at ITO in central Delhi.
Emphasising the importance of the festival for the national capital's Purvanchali community, Atishi said the AAP government in Delhi had been celebrating the festival in a grand manner for the past 10 years.
"Chhath is of utmost importance to the brothers and sisters of Purvanchal and we have been celebrating it with great pomp and show all over Delhi for the last 10 years."
"Ten years ago, Chhath was celebrated by the government at only 60 locations in Delhi. Today, the Delhi government has prepared more than 1,000 magnificent Chhath ghats where everyone can properly worship Chhathi Maiya," she added.
Chhath puja is dedicated to the worship of the sun god and is observed with a rigorous four-day routine. The Delhi government has declared a public holiday on November 7 for Chhath celebrations.