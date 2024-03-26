Live
- Asitha Fernando named replacement of injured Kasun Rajitha for second Test against Bangladesh
- IPL 2024: Fifties from Klaasen, Abhishek and Head take SRH to astonishing 277/3 against MI
- Bengal govt doing jugglery with GSDP figures to borrow more: Suvendu Adhikari
- Dilara, Fariha, and Shorifa named in Bangladesh women’s team squad for T20I series against Australia
- KL Deemed to be University invites applications for KLEEE, KLSAT, KLECET, KLHAT and KLMAT entrance exam
- India lauds continuity of G20 focus on quality jobs, gender equality
- Blitz raids under SI Govardhan on chicken betting base
- Financialisation of savings growing, especially after Covid pandemic: AMFI chief
- Shiv Sena-UBT announces 16 LS candidates in Maha, causes heartburn in MVA
- Karnataka: Pralhad Joshi had no role in my ouster, says Yediyurappa
Delhi court announces judicial remand to Kavitha till April 9
MLC Kavitha faced a significant legal setback as the Delhi Rouse Avenue court ordered her remand to judicial custody until the 9th of April. In light...
MLC Kavitha faced a significant legal setback as the Delhi Rouse Avenue court ordered her remand to judicial custody until the 9th of April.
In light of the court's decision, authorities have made arrangements to transfer Kavitha to Tihar Jail in compliance with the judicial mandate.
