  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Delhi court announces judicial remand to Kavitha till April 9

Delhi court announces judicial remand to Kavitha till April 9
x
Highlights

MLC Kavitha faced a significant legal setback as the Delhi Rouse Avenue court ordered her remand to judicial custody until the 9th of April. In light...

MLC Kavitha faced a significant legal setback as the Delhi Rouse Avenue court ordered her remand to judicial custody until the 9th of April.

In light of the court's decision, authorities have made arrangements to transfer Kavitha to Tihar Jail in compliance with the judicial mandate.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X