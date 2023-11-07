  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Delhi court grants divorce to rapper Honey Singh and his wife

Delhi court grants divorce to rapper Honey Singh and his wife
x
Highlights

A Delhi court on Tuesday granted divorce to singer and rapper Honey Singh and his wife.

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Tuesday granted divorce to singer and rapper Honey Singh and his wife.

The divorce case involved allegations of domestic violence made by Singh's wife, who claimed to have experienced mental, physical, emotional, sexual, and economic violence by Singh and his family, living in fear as a result.

However, these allegations were later withdrawn after the parties reached a settlement.

As part of this settlement, in September of the previous year, Singh handed over a demand draft of Rs 1 crore to his wife.

Before pronouncing the divorce decree, Family Court Principal Judge Paramjit Singh asked whether there was any desire to attempt reconciliation, to which the singer replied that there was no possibility of living or residing together.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X