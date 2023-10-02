Delhi court sends NIA's 'most wanted' terrorist Shahnawaz to 7-day police remand

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday sent Mohammad Shahnawaz Alam, who was on NIA's list of 'most wanted' terrorists, and his two associates to a seven-day police remand. Due to security reasons, the three individuals were presented before a Special (UAPA) Magistrate at the latter's house. All three -- Alam, Mohammad Rizwan Ashraf and Mohammad Arshad Warsi -- were arrested in multiple raids by the Special Cell of Delhi Police.

While Alam was arrested in the Jaitpur area in the national capital, his two aides were apprehended in Lucknow, and Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh, respectively. Notably, as per the police, they hold engineering degrees. Alam was, however, on the NIA's list of most-wanted terrorists, an official said on Monday.

The police have also recovered incriminating materials from his associates' possession, including those suspected to be used in the making of the IED. Based on initial questioning, the police said that the accused had conducted reconnaissance in multiple areas across western and southern India with the intention of establishing their base in the Western Ghats.

During the investigation, the police also seized elementary plastic tubes, iron pipes, various chemicals, timing devices, and other materials that could potentially be used in the production of explosive devices from Shahnawaz's possession.

A pistol and cartridges were also found in his possession, the police said.The police revealed that they have also recovered literature related to bomb-making, suspected to have been sent by their handlers from across the border.

Earlier, the NIA had announced a reward of Rs 3 lakh for the capture of Shahnawaz for his alleged involvement in the Pune IS case. Shahnawaz, who works as an engineer and is a resident of Delhi, had managed to escape from police custody in Pune. Subsequently, he had been living in the national capital. On September 30, the NIA initiated a rigorous search operation in Central Delhi to locate three individuals with suspected links to the Islamic State.