Live
- Mallampally as new mandal
- The list of LS ticket prospects becomes longer in Kerala
- Sitharaman credits Narasimha Rao for bringing 33% reservation for women at Panchayat level
- High-speed train between Ahmedabad & Sanand to commence operations in 6 months
- Delhi Police file charge sheet before court in Pragati Maidan tunnel robbery case
- India 'oldest democracy', publish books presenting its journey to world: Om Birla to publishers
- Women's representation in policymaking now set to increase significantly, says Anurag Thakur
- Assam government waives off loans of 2.2 lakh women
- I don't think anyone in world cricket at the moment would have a seam position as good as Shami: Harbhajan Singh
- Two terrorists arrested in J&K’s Baramulla
Just In
Delhi downpour causes school wall collapse, damages 11 vehicles
A total of 11 vehicles were damaged after the rear wall of a school collapsed during heavy rain in the national Capital on Saturday, an official said, adding that no one was injured in the incident.
New Delhi: A total of 11 vehicles were damaged after the rear wall of a school collapsed during heavy rain in the national Capital on Saturday, an official said, adding that no one was injured in the incident.
Police said that during heavy rainfall, the rear wall of Mukherjee School, which is near SG Pocket in Dilshad Garden area, collapsed.
“This incident resulted in the fall of not only the wall but also a few trees and the school's protective railing. As a consequence, numerous vehicles belonging to the residents of SG Pocket, Dilshad Garden, which were parked along the wall, were damaged,” said a senior police official.
“In total, 11 vehicles sustained either minor or major damage. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in connection with the incident,” said the official.
Parts of Delhi witnessed heavy rainfall on Saturday, leading to waterlogging at several places across the city. Uprooting of trees was also reported at a few places.
“Traffic is affected on Mathura Road in the carriageway from Ashram towards Badarpur due to waterlogging near Aali village. Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly,” Delhi Traffic Police wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
“Traffic is affected on Outer Ring Road in the carriageway from Bhairon Mandir towards Savitri flyover due to uprooting of a tree near Paras flyover. Kindly avoid the stretch,” it said in another tweet.