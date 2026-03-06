Three new ports to be ready by year-end in state

Vijayawada: Minister for roads and buildings, infrastructure and investments B C Janardhan Reddy informed the Legislative Council that the greenfield ports at Machilipatnam, Ramayapatnam and Mulapeta are nearing completion and are expected to be ready by the end of this year. These port operations are likely to commence within six to nine months thereafter, he said.

Replying to questions raised by MLCs Perabathula Rajasekharam, B T Naidu and Beeda Ravichandra, the minister said the three ports are currently under construction in the state under the EPC mode as part of the government’s efforts to strengthen maritime infrastructure.

He said Ramayapatnam port is scheduled for completion by April 24, Mulapeta port by November 30 and Machilipatnam port by December 28 this year, with operations likely to begin within six to nine months after completion. Another greenfield commercial port at Kona village in East Godavari district is being developed under the PPP–BOOT model and is expected to be completed by July 20.

The AP Maritime Board is providing land and bearing the cost of rail and road connectivity for the ports, while NHAI is developing road connectivity to NH-16 for the Kakinada SEZ port and the state is facilitating land acquisition for rail connectivity.

He said Visakhapatnam, the state’s only major port under the Centre, has a capacity of 141.6 MMTPA. Non-major ports such as Gangavaram (64 MMTPA), Krishnapatnam (98 MMTPA) and Kakinada Deep Water Port (26 MMTPA) are operating under the AP Maritime Board through the PPP model. Kakinada Anchorage Port and Ravva Port are also functioning under the Board with capacities of 5 MMTPA and 2 MMTPA respectively.

The TDP-led NDA government aims to create 20 lakh jobs in the State by 2029, youth services and sports minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy informed the Council during Question Hour.

Replying to a question raised by MLCs Rajagolla Ramesh Yadav, Monditoka Karun Kumar and V V S N Raju, the minister said that 6,28,327 jobs have been created so far across various sectors. He added that the government recruited 16,350 teachers through the DSC notification and filled about 6,000 police posts.

He said the unemployment allowance scheme is not currently in force, but the government had earlier announced that it would be implemented if the target of 20 lakh jobs is not achieved. Ramprasad Reddy said the government is promoting employment through investments, skill census and skill development programmes.

During the discussion, YSRCP members demanded unemployment allowance and questioned the statements made by the government, leading to arguments between ruling and opposition members in the House.