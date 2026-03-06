AP investing Rs 6,000 cr in power infrastructure: Minister

Vijayawada: Energy minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar informed the Assembly here on Thursday that the state government has initiated power infrastructure works worth Rs 6,000 crore to address the rising electricity demand across the state.

Replying to questions raised by MLAs Aditi Vijayalakshmi Gajapathiraju, Kolla Lalitha Kumari, and Muttumula Ashok Reddy during Question Hour, the minister said the government has identified the requirement for more than 200 new 33/11 kV substations in areas witnessing heavy electricity load and has begun steps to construct them. He said that the Venugopalapuram substation in Vizianagaram district is currently under the re-tendering process, assuring the House that the project will be completed by March 2027.

The minister also informed that 220 kV and 132 kV transmission line works worth ₹46 crore in Vizianagaram district have already been completed and are ready for charging. Additionally, works related to the Venugopalapuram substation project worth Rs 77 crore are in progress.

During the discussion, MLA Aditi Gajapathi Raju urged the government to implement an underground cabling system in Vizianagaram, similar to the one in Visakhapatnam. Responding to this, the minister said underground cabling is a costly system and the proposal would be considered depending on the availability of funds and necessity.

MLA Ashok Reddy also requested the establishment of a 220 kV substation in the Giddalur constituency. The minister said the government would take appropriate steps after examining the feasibility report prepared by energy department officials.

Ravi Kumar further explained that after the coalition government led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu assumed office, the pace of industrial establishment in the state has increased. As a result, the daily power consumption is expected to rise from 263 million units to around 280 million units.

Keeping the growing demand in mind, the government is strengthening the power network by constructing 400 kV, 220 kV, and 132 kV substations across the state. He added that the number of agricultural electricity connections provided to farmers has also increased.

The minister emphasized that the government’s primary objective is to ensure uninterrupted power supply across Andhra Pradesh, and that infrastructure development, including 33/11 kV substations and power lines, will continue in all required areas to meet future demand.