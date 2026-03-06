ZP polls likely on basis of new districts: Pawan

Vijayawada: Deputy Chief Minister and panchayat raj minister Pawan Kalyan on Thursday informed the Assembly that the government is considering conducting the upcoming zilla parishad (ZP) elections based on the newly reorganised districts in the state. He said the government is making necessary preparations for the move and clarified that there are no legal hurdles in reorganising panchayats to facilitate the process.

Speaking in the Assembly, the Deputy Chief Minister said the coalition government is committed to strengthening local bodies and enhancing their self-reliance. He noted that soon after assuming office, the government initiated several measures to empower local institutions and improve governance at the grassroots level.

Addressing environmental concerns, Pawan said the government is examining measures to ensure suitable alternatives whenever trees are removed for road expansion or other development projects. Stating that he personally values environmental protection, he said the government is also considering bringing in a strong law to safeguard greenery and ensure long-term conservation of trees.

He further announced that every sapling distributed or planted under the forest department will be geo-tagged to ensure proper monitoring and protection. A dedicated system will be introduced starting from nurseries, drawing inspiration from advanced practices implemented in nurseries in Bengaluru. He stressed that the focus would be not only on planting saplings but also on ensuring their survival and growth.

On red sanders, he said a special team has been constituted to examine better pricing and oversee the auction of logs stored in warehouses in line with global market trends to maximise revenue for the State.

Pawan Kalyan also placed before the House budget demands for departments under his charge for the 2026–27 financial year, including Rs 15,485 crore for panchayat raj, Rs 11,217 crore for rural development, and Rs 713 crore for forest, environment, science and technology.