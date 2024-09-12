Delhi Education Minister Atishi criticised BJP government for not providing jobs or other employment opportunities for the youth

New Delhi: Delhi minister Atishi on Thursday surrounded the BJP government at the centre over the unemployment figures and said that lakhs of educated youth apply for small jobs in our country. Atishi, while praising her government, said that such education is being imparted in Delhi schools that will create employment.

According to Atishi, "Unemployment among youth in India has reached 42%." India ranks among the top three nations in the world in terms of unemployment rates. Based on a McKenzie report from 2022, if India has to provide jobs to its educated youth, then it needs 90 million non-agricultural jobs by 2030."

VIDEO | “Unemployment is continuously increasing, however, no provision is being made by the BJP-led central government. The youth is only standing in long queues to get a job. AAP government is trying to make every student and youth capable enough to not look for jobs but to… pic.twitter.com/aq196TJqrj — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 12, 2024

She went on to say, "But on the one hand, unemployment is rising; on the other hand, the BJP's central government does not provide employment or job opportunities for the youth. Every day, it is reported in newspapers that whenever a government job opens, lakhs of educated young people apply for it.



Atishi stated, "Our entire education system is only preparing us to stand in long lines for jobs." On the other side, the Delhi government is working to guarantee that students who graduate from the Delhi school system become job creators rather than job seekers.That is why, for the past three years, programs have been running in Delhi schools in which seed money is provided to 11th and 12th grade students, students themselves start firms in groups, and the top 100 or 50 startups are open for public investment."