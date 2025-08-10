Delhi Education Minister joins 'Tiranga Run' for national pride

Describing 'Tiranga Run' as a movement of unity and patriotism, Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood, on Sunday, flagged off a run from Thyagaraj Stadium to the National War Memorial, to instill a sense of national pride and unity.

The event organised on the occasion of the 79th Independence Day, attracted 7,900 young participants to pay tribute to the martyrs, who laid down their lives for the country.

The event organised by the Directorate of Education was part of a series of events organised under the "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign and the "Dilli Uthe Garv Se" (Delhi Rises with Pride) theme.

On the occasion, 7,900 children, holding the national flag in their hands, ran from Thyagaraj Stadium to the National War Memorial, paying heartfelt homage to the brave martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of the nation.

The chosen route symbolically represented the honour and respect for freedom fighters and the armed forces, instilling a strong sense of national pride and unity among the participants, a statement said.

While encouraging the runners, the Minister said that this Tiranga Run is not merely a race but a grand celebration of India's unity, patriotism, and the indomitable spirit of its citizens.

He added that the event offers Delhiites the opportunity to come together to celebrate Independence and to strengthen their resolve to build a clean, strong, and prosperous India.

Minister Sood said that this run has resonated with the spirit of patriotism and unity across the city, making the celebrations of the 79th Independence Day even more magnificent.

Based on the theme "Dilli Uthe Garv Se", the event stands as a collective expression of patriotism and unity among the people of Delhi.

He described the Tiranga Run as a movement of unity and patriotism, with the slogan: "Run for Freedom, Run for Unity. Let us paint the streets of Delhi in the colours of pride".

The aim of the event is to unite people from all sections of society to celebrate India's democratic values and rich heritage.

The Education Minister said that this Tiranga Yatra is also a true tribute to the unsung heroes, who laid down their lives for India's Independence.

He urged the youth, children, and citizens of Delhi to come together, run with the Tricolour, and keep alive the spirit of respect for these unnamed martyrs, the true sons of Mother India.