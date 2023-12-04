Delhi Electoral Office Urges Relocated Residents To Update Voter Registration

In an effort to maintain accurate electoral rolls, the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer in Delhi is encouraging residents who have relocated from clusters, government housing colonies, or residential buildings to update their voter registration details. The ongoing summary revision exercise of electoral rolls, scheduled to conclude on December 9, underscores the importance of residents ensuring their inclusion in the voter list of their current place of residence.



The election office has specifically called upon those who have moved due to reasons such as redevelopment or removal of encroachments. To facilitate this process, residents are advised to fill out Form-8, designed for updating voter information when there is a change of address. This form can be submitted either online or offline, offering flexibility to the residents.

The public notice issued by the Office of Chief Electoral Officer acknowledges the relocation of clusters, government colonies, and residential buildings in Delhi due to various reasons. It emphasizes the need for occupants of these relocated areas to register themselves in the electoral rolls at their new address by using Form-8. Simultaneously, the notice urges residents to ensure their names are removed from the rolls at their previous place of residence.

The notice further explains that registered voters who fail to update their details after relocation will be deleted from the electoral rolls by the concerned Electoral Registration Officer. This deletion will follow due process, considering that the voters are no longer ordinarily resident in their previous locations.

The summary revision of electoral rolls is an annual initiative undertaken by the election commission in each state and Union Territory. This exercise aims to keep the electoral rolls up-to-date by incorporating new enrollments, eliminating entries of deceased individuals, and making necessary corrections in basic details as requested by registered voters. It serves as a crucial mechanism to ensure the accuracy and integrity of the electoral process. Residents are encouraged to act promptly and update their voter registration information before the December 9 deadline.