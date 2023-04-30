Delhi Government and MCD schools host first-ever joint Mega PTM

New Delhi : Delhi government schools and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) schools on Sunday held their first-ever combined Mega PTM. The event sought to encourage parents from both types of schools to engage their children in the learning process and to make vital recommendations for school development. Parents began queuing early in the morning at schools to attend the Mega PTM. They were accompanied by Atishi Singh, the Education Minister, and Deputy Mayor Aaley Mohammed Iqbal, who met parents at SKV Phase-1 pocket 4 Mayur Vihar and MCD School Block 22 Trilokpuri to learn about their experiences.

During the Mega PTM, the emphasis was on Mission Buniyaad and the importance of developing foundation skills. Apart from this, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that Today, in Delhi, a mega PTM is being organised at both MCD and Delhi government schools. We will work together to reform MCD schools in the same way that Delhi government schools have been transformed with the support of all students, teachers, and parents.” According to officials, the meeting was held in over 1,000 government schools and over 1,500 MCD schools in Delhi.

Delhi Education Minister Atishi said that when the Kejriwal administration was founded in 2015, the condition of Delhi government schools was similar to that of MCD institutions. Atishi stated, “I visited some of the schools on Saturday and found that there was no cleanliness, no drinking water facilities, and broken benches and desks, but Delhi’s old education system was rectified after years of hard work and dedication.” During her interaction with the parents, she expressed her happiness at the number of parents who arrived early in the morning and stated, ‘This shows that parents want to participate in the education of their children, and after Delhi government schools, this opportunity will now be provided to parents in MCD schools as well.’