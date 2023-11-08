Delhi government has announced winter vacation in view of air pollution

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Wednesday decided to start a winter break for schools from November 9–18 due to rising air pollution. This winter holiday is announced for all the classes, including 10th and 12th. The schools will reopen on November 20.The winter vacation in Delhi schools normally begins in the last week of December and ends in January, but the government of CM Arvind Kejriwal has opted to start the winter holiday earlier this year. Due to Delhi's pollution, all classes except 10th and 12th are being conducted online.

According to the Directorate of Education, schools will be closed from November 9 to November 18. The government has decided that winter vacations be declared ahead of time due to the continually increasing state of air pollution in the national capital. Normally, these breaks are offered during the harsh winter months of December and January; however, due to the present pollution levels in Delhi, the predetermined winter break of December and January has already been announced. Previously, it was decided to close primary schools in Delhi until November 10.

The Delhi government has also called a high-level meeting to address pollution issues. A team of technical and operational staff has started the 'Smog Tower' at Connaught Place to control air pollution. The Meteorological Department anticipates mild precipitation in Delhi on November 10, but this will not provide much relief.

According to the Meteorological Department, there may be fog in the mornings in Delhi till November 13th. Experts believe that automobiles are a major source of pollution in Delhi. It has also been decided to implement an odd-even system for vehicles in Delhi starting next week. Experts believe that in such a situation, the decision to close schools is right to protect school students from air pollution and also to ensure that students are not affected by the odd-even problem.

Talking about the air pollution index, As per the data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the air quality index (AQI) in Anand Vihar, Delhi, was 452 on Wednesday morning. It's 433 in RK Puram, 426 in Okhla, 460 in Punjabi Bagh, 382 in Sri Aurobindo Marg, 413 in Shadipur, and 413 in ITO.