Delhi government has introduced new mobile app to book e-rickshaws

New Delhi: The Delhi government is improving people's access to transportation and connectivity. In this respect, the Delhi government on Thursday introduced the 'Sojo' mobile app. The application allows users to book e-rickshaws within a 10-kilometer radius of metro stations, similar to how car or taxi bookings work. This initiative intends to make transportation easier and more comfortable for people. It is now being implemented as a pilot project. The project was started by Panasonic Holding Corporation in partnership with the Delhi Government's Transport Department, ETO Motors Private Limited, and the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO).

Under this, South Delhi's four metro stations, Nehru Place, Nehru Enclave, Kalkaji Mandir, and Okhla NSIC, have been chosen. Through this app, people will be able to book an e-rickshaw. These four stations are on the Delhi Metro's Magenta and Violet lines. All of these are close to metro stations, office buildings, marketplaces, commercial centers, institutional locations, and significant residential districts. Every day, tens of thousands of people pass through here. ETO Motors has just added 40 e-rickshaws to this platform.

According to Manish Mishra, Chief Innovation Officer, Panasonic India Innovation Centre, the 'Sojo App' would allow people to not only book ride-sharing e-rickshaws but also hire the entire rickshaw for themselves. However, they will have to pay a little higher fee, although the trip fare for sharing ride e-rickshaws will be 5 to 10% cheaper than in regular e-rickshaws.