Delhi government promotes elevated solar panel installation for homeowners

New Delhi: The Kejriwal government has made electricity free for families consuming 200 units of electricity in Delhi.Thousands of Delhi residents are taking advantage of this. People who consume more than that must pay a large amount in the form of bills, and they must also deal with power outages. Both of these problems increase even more in the summer season.To combat this, the Delhi government is encouraging the production and consumption of clean and green energy. The Delhi government intends to encourage homeowners to install elevated solar panels on their roofs as part of this initiative.

The Energy Department has created a draft of the Delhi Solar Policy for this purpose, which is now being prepared for submission to the cabinet for approval. People will be able to install solar panels on their roofs at a height of 6 to 10 feet, according to this draft.The government would provide a maximum subsidy of Rs 10,000 for the installation of elevated solar panels under this strategy. A subsidy of Rs 2,000 per kilowatt will be provided, but only up to a maximum of 5 kilowatts. The subsidy, however, will not be provided if solar panels are mounted on the roof of the house at a height of less than 6 feet.

The central government currently provides a subsidy of 20 to 40% on the basis of kilowatt for the installation of solar panels. A kilowatt solar panel costs between 40 and 60 thousand rupees to install.Simultaneously, following the adoption of the Delhi government's draft, it will become even more inexpensive for the people. This plan allows you to use solar panels for approximately 25 years. At the same time, the scheme's cost will be paid in five to six years.

The Delhi Solar Policy aims to achieve a target of 6,000 MW of solar capacity by 2025. So that in the next three years, the share of solar power in Delhi's yearly electricity demand can be boosted from 9% to 25%, the highest in the country. As a result, the Delhi government will push residents to install solar panels in every home in the city. Delhi currently generates 250 MW of solar power. The goal of this program is to boost the use of solar energy in the form of clean energy while also creating over 12 thousand green jobs in Delhi.

To acquire the subsidy and install solar panels on your roof, you must have a government-issued identity card such as a PAN, Aadhaar, Passport, Driving License, or Voter ID.Apart from that, an income certificate and an electricity bill must be submitted. Along with this, a picture of the roof where the solar panel will be installed will be required. Notably, one kilowatt of solar energy requires approximately 10 square meters of space.