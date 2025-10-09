Delhi govt launches audit to revamp dilapidated schools

New Delhi: The Delhi government has launched an audit to identify schools in dilapidated condition and improve their state, a source in the Education department has said.

The audit started earlier this month with a school in Narela, which was crumbling with broken ceilings, water seepage, broken desks, and unhygienic washrooms, the source said.

"We have asked the officials, district-wise, to start taking out data of such schools which are deteriorating and lack basic infrastructure facilities," the source said.

On March 24, during the Assembly session, Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood informed the Assembly that an action report would be prepared on the deteriorating condition of schools in the national capital.

Five-time MLA from Gandhi Nagar, Arvinder Singh Lovely, highlighted the poor condition of a school on Brahmapuri Main Road and said several schools in the Trans-Yamuna region were in a similar state, as he urged the minister to provide details of such schools.

BJP MLA Kulwant Rana pointed out a school in shambles in Saheb Haderi.