Delhi govt to citizens: ‘Don’t fall prey to rumours about discontinuation of schemes’
A statement issued by the Planning Department says “speculations and rumours are being spread by notorious elements with vested interests in that welfare schemes and subsidies will be stopped
New Delhi: The Delhi government on Tuesday appealed to citizens to not fall prey to misinformation being spread by “notorious elements” who are trying to “take advantage” of the situation arising from the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. A statement issued by the Planning Department said “speculations and rumours are being spread by notorious elements with vested interests in Delhi” that welfare schemes and subsidies will be stopped.
“Even as the law takes its own course in the process of criminal investigation, it merits clarification that administration of schemes and governance are never specific to individuals and shall continue in normal course, as in the past,” it read. Sources in the AAP dispensation said the statement was issued following directions from Kejriwal.
All public services, social welfare schemes and subsidies currently given by the Delhi government will continue uninterrupted, it said, asking people not to be misled by “any fear-mongering and malicious disinformation in this regard”.
“Appeal to all citizens of Delhi to stay away from any rumour mongers, who would try to take advantage of the situation arising from the arrest / remand of Hon’ble Chief Minister of Delhi by Enforcement Directorate on 21 March, 2024, by spreading misinformation,” it said. Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate last week in connection with the money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.
He is in ED custody till March 28. In the statement, Planning Secretary Niharika Rai said “such rumours create an atmosphere of fear within the general public”.
“There shall be no disruption of any kind in disbursement of admissible subsidies, pensions, welfare benefits etc.
Social welfare schemes are funded with public money through the consolidated fund, backed by budgetary allocations.”
The statement clarified that social welfare funds are “neither the personal property of any individual or political entity nor funded by an individual or entity’s personal money”.