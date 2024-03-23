  • Menu
Delhi HC refused to hear the urgent plea of Delhi CM Kejriwal

The Delhi High Court declined to hear the plea filed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal contesting his detention and arrest.

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court declined to hear the plea filed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal contesting his detention and arrest. The Delhi High Court will hear Kejriwal's case on March 27. On behalf of Arvind Kejriwal's lawyers, the High Court was requested to hear this case immediately. This case will now be listed on Wednesday, March 27.

On Saturday (March 22), Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal filed a petition with the Delhi High Court challenging his detention and ED remand. He had asked for an urgent hearing on March 24.

