Live
- ED attaches assets worth Rs 6.02cr belonging to Lalu Prasad's family members
- Depression to trigger heavy rains in Odisha
- Rise of 23.5 percent in detection of GST cases between 2021-2022-23
- Internet services in Nuh district of Haryana suspended following violence
- 8 students from Delhi schools represent India at the 25th World Scout Jamboree
- Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia walk hand-in-hand in Mumbai
- New beginnings for ‘KBC 15’:Theme tune changed, new lifeline introduced
- Dwarka Expressway construction nears completion; traffic expected soon: Nitin Gadkari
- Date locked for Ram-Boyapati’s ‘Skanda’ first single
- World Lung Cancer Day 2023 Date, History & Significance
Just In
ED attaches assets worth Rs 6.02cr belonging to Lalu Prasad's family members
Depression to trigger heavy rains in Odisha
Rise of 23.5 percent in detection of GST cases between 2021-2022-23
Internet services in Nuh district of Haryana suspended following violence
8 students from Delhi schools represent India at the 25th World Scout Jamboree
Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia walk hand-in-hand in Mumbai
Delhi HC refuses to direct Centre to impose 'total prohibition' on cow slaughter
The Delhi High Court has declined to direct the Centre to implement a complete ban on the slaughter of cows and their progeny.
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has declined to direct the Centre to implement a complete ban on the slaughter of cows and their progeny.
Presided over by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sanjeev Narula, the court ruled that the matter should be addressed by the competent legislature.
A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed by Brishbhan Verma, who sought a total prohibition on cow slaughter, encompassing old and useless bulls, bullocks, old buffaloes, and male counterparts.
However, the court observed that in Delhi, the prohibition on cow slaughter is already enforced through the Delhi Agricultural Cattle Preservation Act, 1994.
Citing a Supreme Court decision, the bench said that it is within the purview of the competent legislature to decide on issues related to the prohibition of cow slaughter. The judiciary cannot compel the legislature to pass a particular legislation on this matter.
The court pointed out that for other states, the petitioner has the option to take appropriate steps in line with the Supreme Court's ruling.
It was also noted that all states and Union territories, except Arunachal Pradesh, Kerala, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Lakshadweep, have enacted legislation to restrict or ban cow slaughter.
Representing the Centre, counsel Monika Arora confirmed that the legislative competence concerning the issue lies with the state governments.