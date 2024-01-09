Delhi HC renotifies hearing on PFI's plea challenging ban by Centre

New Delhi : The Delhi High Court has renotified to February 13 the hearing of Popular Front of India's (PFI) plea challenging the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) tribunal's decision to uphold the five-year ban imposed on the organisation by the Central government.

The bench, headed by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora, issued this order after citing its limited role as per Articles 226 and 227 of the Constitution.

During the last hearing, the court had directed the organisation's counsel to clarify the scope of the petition, asserting it cannot function as an appellate authority.

Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma raised objections, cautioning against using the platform for "ramble-rousing" and plea characterising the ban as an "abuse of process".

The court asked the petitioner's counsel to submit an application for striking off objectionable statements in the pleadings. PFI contests the UAPA tribunal's affirmation of the Centre's decision to ban the organisation for alleged links with global terrorist organisations and promoting communal hatred. The ban, imposed on September 27, 2022, is for five years.

The PFI has been accused of connections with proscribed organisations like SIMI and JMB. The Central government, exercising its powers under the UAPA, declared PFI and its affiliated fronts, including Rehab India Foundation, Campus Front of India, and others, as "unlawful associations".

This move was met with objections, with the PFI challenging it on grounds of natural justice and decision-making. The organisation's links were established by proscribed organisations like SIMI and JMB, leading to the ban for alleged prejudicial activities against the country's integrity and communal harmony.

