Delhi Hearing Disrupted: BJP’s Rekha Gupta Assaulted, Accused Held

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was allegedly assaulted by a person during the Jan Sunvai meeting at her Civil Lines residence on Wednesday.

“While the Chief Minister was meeting people and listening to their grievances, an unidentified man tried to assault her. The Delhi CMO informed that the man who had the attack on the Delhi public hearing violence, has been taken into custody by the police.

The CM, after the Rekha Gupta incident, went to the hospital for a check-up.

A senior officer stated that the man claimed during interrogation that he was Rajesh Bhai Khimji Bhai Sakriya, a 41-year-old resident of Rajkot.

The cops are ascertaining his veracity of details. They have sought the cooperation of the Gujarat Police to cross-check his antecedents and confirm whether what he said was correct.

“Based on a PTI report, an eyewitness stated that Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta appeared to be extremely disturbed following the Rekha Gupta attack”

“The man was taken away in a few minutes after a sound was heard during the public grievance hearing,” he said.

“I came from Uttam Nagar to complain about the sewerage issue.”

When I reached the gates, I found that the Rekha Gupta BJP leader was slapped, and there was chaos all around. “Nothing like this should happen,” Shailendra Kumar, who was at the spot said.

Sources said the accused, a man in his early 30s, first gave some papers to the CM before allegedly trying to assault her. He was immediately arrested and sent to Civil Lines police station for interrogation.

BJP reaction Rekha Gupta, Delhi BJP chief Virendraa Sachdeva stated that it was a ‘serious lapse of security’ and demanded that the guilty be punished.

The Civil Lines residence is one of the places where the CM regularly holds weekly meetings with the citizens to hear out their grievances.