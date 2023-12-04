Live
- High Court asks Delhi University to include quota for foreign students in law course
- BJP doubles seats in Mizoram from 1 to 2 but vote percentage dips
- Delhi High Court to hear alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar's plea in EC bribery case on Dec 6
- Legends League Cricket: Manipal Tigers take on Hyderabad in Qualifier 1
- EdTech platforms preparing students for competitive world of higher education
- Gen Z in India to lead key trends on Instagram in 2024
- Nifty rallied 10% from October low
- Fresh plea in Calcutta HC seeks to fast-track hearing in school jobs cases
- Got no information about INDIA bloc meeting on Wednesday: Mamata
- Guwahati Masters badminton: Unnati Hooda confident good show will take her into top-50
Just In
Delhi High Court to hear alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar's plea in EC bribery case on Dec 6
The Delhi High Court has scheduled a hearing on December 6 for alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar's plea seeking the quashing of an Enforcement Directorate (ED) case under the anti-money laundering law related to the 2017 Election Commission bribery matter.
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has scheduled a hearing on December 6 for alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar's plea seeking the quashing of an Enforcement Directorate (ED) case under the anti-money laundering law related to the 2017 Election Commission bribery matter.
Chandrasekhar is seeking the quashing of the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) and the prosecution complaint in the money laundering case. He has also requested the trial court not to proceed with the criminal case pending before it.
As the ED argued that a similar petition by Chandrasekhar is already pending in the high court, Chandrasekhar's counsel clarified that the previous plea challenged the framing of charges against him.
The petition argues that according to the settled principles of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), a person cannot be convicted of money laundering if acquitted in the predicate offence or if the case has been quashed.
It alleges that the ED's investigation and trial proceedings are in violation of settled principles of law and are intended to harass and cause prejudice.
Chandrasekhar is accused of receiving money from former AIADMK leader T.T.V. Dhinakaran to secure the party's 'two leaves' symbol for a by-poll in Tamil Nadu.