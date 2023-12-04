Delhi High Court to hear alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar's plea in EC bribery case on Dec 6

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has scheduled a hearing on December 6 for alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar's plea seeking the quashing of an Enforcement Directorate (ED) case under the anti-money laundering law related to the 2017 Election Commission bribery matter.

Chandrasekhar is seeking the quashing of the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) and the prosecution complaint in the money laundering case. He has also requested the trial court not to proceed with the criminal case pending before it.

As the ED argued that a similar petition by Chandrasekhar is already pending in the high court, Chandrasekhar's counsel clarified that the previous plea challenged the framing of charges against him.

The petition argues that according to the settled principles of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), a person cannot be convicted of money laundering if acquitted in the predicate offence or if the case has been quashed.

It alleges that the ED's investigation and trial proceedings are in violation of settled principles of law and are intended to harass and cause prejudice.

Chandrasekhar is accused of receiving money from former AIADMK leader T.T.V. Dhinakaran to secure the party's 'two leaves' symbol for a by-poll in Tamil Nadu.