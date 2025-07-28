Delhi L-G inaugurates third ‘Aarambh Library’ in Dwarka

To foster a holistic reading culture among the students of Dwarka sub-city, Delhi Lieutenant Governor V. K. Saxena on Monday inaugurated an ‘Aarambh Library’ in Dwarka, to provide a good environment at a cost of Rs 1,000 a month.

The library with seating capacity for 65 students was thrown open on the first anniversary of the tragic incident in July 2024, where three students preparing for civil services lost their lives in flooded basement reading rooms in Rajinder Nagar.

Talking to media persons, Saxena said: “Soon after the incident I had resolved to give affordable and good facilities to the students so that they make careers in the Capital and not lose their lives in the process. This initiative is a step in that direction.”

The Sector 16-B based Dwarka library-cum-reading room is the third Aarambh Library to be opened since January. The Aarambh network is poised for further expansion with upcoming libraries planned in Vikaspuri and Rohini.

“The two libraries will be inaugurated in the next 20 days,” Saxena said, adding that even Prime Minister Narendra Modi was hurt by the unfortunate incident in Old Rajender Nagar last July.

“Even PM Modi had insisted after the incident that we should make available good reading room facilities across the city,” he said, adding that a total of 10 libraries are targeted to be set up under the initiative.

Saxena said under the project the Delhi Development Authority is converting the less used community centres into libraries.

The Dwarka library marks the third state-of-the-art library-cum-reading room under the ‘Aarambh’ series, following the successful inauguration of the first library at Old Rajinder Nagar on January 5, 2025, and recently inaugurated second library at Adhchini Village on July 10, 2025.

Open to all 24x7, the library is equipped with modern facilities and can accommodate around 200 students across three 8-hour shifts, at a nominal monthly fee of Rs 1,000 per shift.

It also provides student-friendly environment with seamless Wi-Fi, secure lockers, CCTV surveillance, cafeteria, outdoor seating, open gymnasium, and running track.