Delhi LG Approves Long-Awaited Statutory Reforms For Medical Termination Of Pregnancy

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has given his approval to a significant proposal endorsing statutory reforms under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (Amendment) Act, 2021. The primary objective of these reforms is to facilitate widespread access to abortion care for women. The recent approval specifically includes the issuance of notifications for Statutory Forms I, II, and III under the amended Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act of 2021, as announced in a press release from the LG Office on Thursday.

This crucial decision comes more than two years after the amendments were initially made by the Parliament, demonstrating a commitment to ensuring universal access to comprehensive abortion care. Expressing dissatisfaction and surprise at the prolonged delay of over two years in implementing these amendments, Lieutenant Governor Saxena criticized the Delhi government for its apparent inaction in this regard.

The amendments to the MTP Act in 2021 brought about significant changes, such as allowing the opinion of only one Registered Medical Practitioner (RMP) for termination up to 20 weeks of gestation and requiring the opinion of two RMPs for termination between 20-24 weeks under special circumstances. Furthermore, the amended Act introduced the formation of a Medical Board to grant permission for termination beyond 24 weeks, under circumstances to be decided by the Medical Board.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, communicated the necessity of updating forms for documenting Medical Termination of Pregnancy in line with the amended Act and Rules 2021. These forms, namely Form I (RMP Opinion Form), Form II (regulations regarding pregnancy duration), and Form III (Admission Register), underwent essential modifications to align with the new regulations.

The Lieutenant Governor directed the Health Department, GNCTD, to investigate the lapses that led to the inordinate delay in processing the matter. He also instructed them to assign responsibility and exercise caution in future endeavors. The LG was informed that the proposal for the notification of statutory forms had been endorsed by the Minister of Health and approved by the Chief Minister. This decision marks a significant step toward ensuring that the necessary reforms are implemented for the benefit of women's reproductive health in Delhi.