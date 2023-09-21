Delhi LG launches portal for speedy action on graft complaints

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Thursday launched a portal that will enable people to file graft complaints against government employees, Raj Niwas officials said. The Vigilance Complaint Information Management System (VCIMS) is a ''first-of-its-kind'' online portal in the country that will help in speedy action with transparency and secrecy in dealing with and monitoring of complaints on corruption, they added. Speaking on the occasion, Saxena said that VCIMS will serve as a single window portal to enable the common man to file vigilance complaints at anytime from anywhere against an employee of Delhi government, MCD, NDMC, DDA, and Delhi Police, and also deter vexatious complaints by the blackmailers.

"I hope that this first-of-its-kind initiative in the country will prove to be an effective tool to achieve the goal of zero tolerance to corruption by ensuring faceless interface between the government and the general public, who avails government services," Saxena said. The officials said that complaints against corruption received in physical form will not be accepted/taken cognizance of.

''VCIMS, a simplified system for lodging vigilance/corruption/demand of bribe related complaints online by genuine complainants will help expedite processing and prompt action against the corrupt government servants,'' an official said.



