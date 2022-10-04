Delhi LG Orders Probe, BJP Accuses AAP government Of Colluding With Electricity Companies

New Delhi: After raising a series of allegations against Arvind Kejriwal led Delhi government on multiple issues, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday levelled corruption charges and has accused the state government of colluding with the power companies and waived off revenue charges.

Speaking at the party headquarters here in New Delhi, Rajya Sabha M.P. and national spokesperson Dr Sudhanshu Trivedi accused the Kejriwal government of completely waiving off the dues of Rs 3229 crore of power companies. Trivedi went on to allege that while 18 percent was to be collected by the government from private companies, however, the collection from companies was 12 percent to the Delhi government.

Questioning the gap of 6 percent, the BJP leader alleged that no one knows about where Rs 8000 crore went. He also said that while the (energy) board consists of people from private companies, the Kejriwal government has appointed two of its own persons and son of a Rajya Sabha MP.

Raising corruption charges against Kejriwal, BJP's national spokesperson said, "When he was not in power, Kejriwal had said that when he would come to power, he would end corruption, but today in association with power companies, they are doing corruption worth crores of rupees. They will have to answer for this."

BJP Delhi's president Adesh Gupta also alleged, "The Kejriwal government has done the work of committing huge corruption in the electricity department as well. Aam Aadmi Party spokesperson Jasmin Shah was made a member of the board in which there should be government men and officials. Naveen Gupta, son of Rajya Sabha MP, was made a member of the board so that corruption can be carried out and no one knows about it."

Earlier in the day, Delhi LG V K Saxena ordered probe into the free electricity scheme in the national capital which the AAP has termed as "yet another conspiracy" of the BJP to stop Arvind Kejriwal's "victory chariot" in poll-bound Gujarat.

Meanwhile, the BJP Delhi president went on to say, "Today the fixed charge ranges from 5500 MW to 7000 MW but under the protection of Delhi government, the power companies are recovering as per 22000 MW in the name of fixed charge. That is, illegal recovery of Rs 11000 crore is being done."

Saxena ordered a probe into the alleged irregularities in the power subsidy scheme of the AAP dispensation and sought a report within seven days. The AAP's chief spokesperson, Saurabh Bharadwaj says that his party welcomes the probe but the party's state governments will continue to provide the electricity subsidy in Delhi and Punjab.