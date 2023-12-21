Delhi Metro Announces ₹15 Lakh Compensation For Tragic Accident Victim, Pledges Support For Children's Education

On Wednesday, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced its commitment to provide compensation of ₹15 lakh to the family of a female passenger who tragically lost her life in a recent metro station accident. The DMRC clarified, in accordance with the Metro Railway (Procedure of Claims) Rules, 2017, that the legal heirs are entitled to ₹5 lakh as compensation.



In a compassionate gesture, the DMRC also pledged an additional ₹10 lakh for the education and welfare of the deceased woman's children. Acknowledging that the children are minors, the DMRC is currently navigating the legal procedures for transferring this amount to the rightful heir.

The unfortunate incident occurred on Thursday when a 35-year-old woman named Reena succumbed to injuries after being caught in the doors of a Delhi Metro train at Inderlok Station. Tragically, part of her saree became entangled in the closing doors, resulting in her being dragged along the platform. The DMRC expressed condolences and is actively addressing the legalities surrounding the compensation for the children, who had initially sought financial assistance in the form of a fixed deposit.

A relative of the deceased, Vicky, recounted the incident, stating that the accident took place as she was changing trains at Inderlok Metro Station while en route from Nangloi to Mohan Nagar in west Delhi. Despite being admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in critical condition, she unfortunately passed away on Saturday evening.