Delhi-NCR air quality to improve in next 2 days

New Delhi: Delhi-NCR's air quality is likely to improve on Saturday and Sunday owing to relatively strong winds and will settle down at the lower end of the 'very poor' and 'poor' categories, authorities said on Friday.

In a statement, the air quality early warning system for Delhi of the Ministry of Earth Sciences said: "The air quality over Delhi-NCT is likely to remain in 'very poor' category today (Friday), but is likely to improve and reach in the lower end of 'Very Poor' category on Saturday.

"The air quality is likely to improve significantly from Sunday owing to relatively strong winds and reach in the 'poor' category. PM2.5 to be the predominant pollutant."

Delhi witnessed a misty morning on Friday and as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) , the maximum temperature of the day will settle at 26 degrees Celsius with a minimum of 11 degrees.

On Thursday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 26.8 degrees Celsius and the minimum at 10.9 degrees Celsius -- one notch below the normal.

The relative humidity at 9 a.m. was recorded at 81 per cent.

As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research ( SAFAR ), the overall Air Quality Index ( AQI ) of the national capital at 9 a.m. was 348, while on Thursday it was recorded at 362.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good'; 51 and 100 'satisfactory'; 101 and 200 'moderate'; 201 and 300 'poor'; 301 and 400 'very poor'; 401 and between 500 is considered 'severe'.

The level of PM 2.5 and PM 10 pollutants at 9 a.m. was recorded at 66 and 128, respectively.