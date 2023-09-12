Live
Just In
Delhi NCR Witnesses Surge In Viral Fever Cases Amid Concerns Of New COVID Variant
- In the Delhi NCR region, viral fever cases surge, raising alarms over a potential new COVID variant.
- A recent survey by LocalCircles reveals the extent of illness and declining adherence to COVID protocols, emphasizing the need for caution and proactive measures.
The LocalCircles survey sought input from residents in Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Noida, and Ghaziabad, with over 9,000 respondents participating. Of these, 61% were male, and 39% were female.
The survey's data reveals that while 50% of respondents reported that no one in their household was currently unwell, 33% indicated that one family member was displaying symptoms of COVID, the flu, or viral fever, while 17% reported that 2 to 3 individuals within their households were affected.
Comparing this data with a survey conducted a month earlier in mid-August, when 21% of respondents from the Delhi NCR region reported members of their households exhibiting symptoms, the latest survey, conducted a month later, indicates a significant increase in the number of affected households, with 50% now reporting illness.
While some medical experts on LocalCircles have suggested the possibility of illnesses such as swine flu and RSV, in addition to viral fever and COVID, the fact remains that these illnesses are on the rise. Given the impact of COVID on immunity levels over the past few years, it is possible that people are more susceptible to falling ill now compared to the pre-COVID era.
Considering the findings of the survey, it is advisable for residents of Delhi NCR to prioritize masking and maintaining social distance, especially when they are aware of illness among individuals in their schools or workplaces, as these individuals could serve as sources of viral transmission to others. Given the emergence of COVID variants like Pirola worldwide, the government should also consider offering free RT-PCR testing to the public and conducting more genome testing. Identifying a new COVID variant in Delhi NCR sooner rather than later would be preferable to prevent its widespread transmission.