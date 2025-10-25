Delhi: NDMC’s concert in Nehru Park mesmerises music lovers

New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), in collaboration with SPIC MACAY, organised a classical music concert under the series of “Music in the Park” at Nehru Park, Chankyapuri, on Saturday, leaving music lovers asking for more, an official said.

Thousands of people from across the Delhi NCR region were left mesmerised by performances of the legendary artists of Hindustani Vocal and Sitar recital.

The gathering included music lovers, including diplomats, officials of the government and corporate sectors, students of different Institutions and park visitors.

The classical music evening commenced with the performance of Dhruv Bedi (Sitar), accompanied by Akram Khan (Tabla), and Ashwini Bhide Deshpande (Hindustani Vocal), accompanied by Vinay Mishra (Harmonium) and Yati Bhagwat (Tabla).

The lush green surroundings of the Nehru Park offered a perfect backdrop for the classical music concert, which showcased India's rich cultural heritage with the performance of ragas for creating a truly immersive and transcendental experience.

In continuation of the classical music concert on Sunday, on the concluding day of classical musical evenings, Shashank Subramanyam (Carnatic Flute), accompanied by Parupalli Phalgun (Mridangam), and N Rajan (Hindustani Violin), accompanied by Nandini Shankar (Violin) and Abhishek Mishra (Tabla), will perform in the park.

Through this event, NDMC continues its commitment to preserving and promoting India’s classical Art and Culture, offering audiences unforgettable evenings of soul-stirring music under the open green space.

This concert is an opportunity to witness the magic of classical music in its purest form - an experience that promises to be both soul-stirring and unforgettable, said an NDMC official in a statement.

The NDMC also plays a key role in supporting cultural and artistic initiatives by organising and backing such events that highlight India's artistic and cultural traditions.

The Musical events are held by NDMC in the serene settings of Nehru Park, where the audience enjoys free live performances of renowned and upcoming artistes.



