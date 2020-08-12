Delhi police ASI dies as under construction floor of house collapses

New Delhi: A Delhi police ASI succumbed to the injuries he sustained after the under-construction third floor of a building in the Bara Hindu Rao area of North Delhi collapsed on Wednesday morning.

The 49-year-old Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police Zakir Hussain was rushed to a hospital but was declared brought dead. A constable also suffered minor injuries in the accident.

The police said that the two policemen were on a tenant verification drive in the area in view of Independence Day on August 15 when the accident took place.

"At about 10.20 a.m., they reached Gupta Building on Ram Bagh Road and while verifying the tenant, they noticed that illegal construction was underway on the third floor of the building. To fill up details and take photographs of the illegal construction, for sending them to the municipal corporation, they went to the third floor. Suddenly, it collapsed and the duo fell with it," DCP North Monika Bhardwaj said.

Hussain fell all the way to the ground floor while Constable Debu fell only till the second floor. The constable and other people present there immediately shifted Hussain to Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Hussain had joined the Delhi Police in 1993 and was living in the Wazirabad area. He is survived by his wife and three children. He belonged to Meerut.