Delhi Police Gets Detention Powers Under NSA, What This Means

Against the backdrop of anti-CAA protests in various places in the national capital, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Anil Baijal on Saturday, has granted power of detaining authority starting January 19, to the Delhi police commissioner under the National Security Act (NSA).

The Delhi police, however, described it as a routine order issued every three months.

What is the NSA and what are its provisions? Here's a brief explainer:

• NSA was promulgated on September 23, 1980, when Indira Gandhi was the prime minister.

• Under the NSA, the authorities can detain an individual for months provided they feel he is a threat to national security and law and order.

• The person held need not be charged during the period of detention.

• Acting in a manner prejudicial to the defence of India, the relations of India with foreign powers or the security of India constitutes grounds for detention under NSA.

• The grounds for preventive detention under NSA also include preventing person(s) from acting in any manner prejudicial to the security of the State.

• Acting in any manner prejudicial to the maintenance of public order or acting in a manner prejudicial to the maintenance of supplies and services essential to the community are also considered grounds for detention under NSA.

• A person is detained under NSA also for regulating the continued presence of any foreigner in India or to make arrangements for his expulsion from India.