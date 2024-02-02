Delhi Police Heightens Security Amidst AAP's Protest Over Chandigarh Mayoral Polls Defeat

Today, the Delhi Police will enhance security measures in the central regions of the national capital as a considerable number of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supporters gather to protest following the party's unexpected defeat in the Chandigarh Mayoral polls. The demonstration is in response to alleged cheating in the crucial polls, as reported by news agency PTI. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann are said to be participating in the protest.

Despite the police stating that they have not authorized the protests, they have mobilized nearly a thousand Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel to oversee the gathering of AAP supporters. Personnel from three districts, including senior officials, are being deployed for this purpose, along with the deployment of eight paramilitary force companies.

The AAP has planned its protest outside the BJP's headquarters on DDU Marg, near the ITO area in central Delhi. In response, the BJP has announced a counter-offensive outside the AAP headquarters in the same vicinity. The police may take measures such as roadblocks to prevent potential incidents, leading to significant disruptions and traffic congestion in the area, as per PTI.

In light of these developments, the police have announced the diversion of traffic from Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg today. It is noteworthy that on Tuesday, the BJP achieved a significant victory in the Chandigarh Mayoral polls, dealing a major setback to both the Congress and the AAP.