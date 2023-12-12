Delhi Police nabs arms maker, 2 associates; seizes 10 semi-automatic pistols

New Delhi : With the arrest of three men, including a weapon manufacturer, the Delhi Police’s Special Cell has busted an inter-state firearms syndicate that supplied semi-automatic guns to criminals and traffickers in Delhi-NCR, an officer said on Tuesday.

The accused were identified as Amarjeet Singh a.k.a Sardar (35) a resident of Khargone in Madhya Pradesh who is an arms manufacturer, Vimal Kumar (19), and Sumit Kumar (19), both residents of Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh.

The officer said that they have also recovered 11 semi-automatic pistols of .32 bore from their possession. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell), Alok Kumar, said that they got information that gangsters and hardcore criminals in Delhi/NCR have been procuring sophisticated firearms from an MP-based arms manufacturer and supplier.

“After sustained efforts for more than four months, some of the members of this interstate firearm syndicate were identified,” said the DCP. On December 4, police received specific inputs that two members of this arms syndicate, Vimal and Sumit, had procured a consignment of pistols from Khargone and brought it to Delhi.

“They were to meet one Delhi-based arms trafficker near the Pul Prahladpur underpass, MB Road, in the afternoon to deliver the pistols,” said the DCP.



A trap was laid and at about 01.30 pm, the two were spotted coming towards the Pul Prahladpur underpass, and they were overpowered by the police team.



“During the search, 10 semi-automatic pistols were recovered from the duo,” said the DCP. On interrogation, it was revealed that the pistols were to be supplied to the members of the Hashim Baba gang in Delhi.

“The accused further revealed that they would procure the firearms from Amarjeet for Rs. 8,000 per pistol and would sell them at Rs. 25,000 per pistol to the criminals in Delhi-NCR and other states,” said the DCP.

The accused also told police that they had already supplied more than 50 firearms in the last two years. During further investigation, the supplier, Amarjeet Singh was also arrested from Nizamuddin railway station on December 5, and one semi-automatic pistol was recovered from his possession.

“On sustained interrogation, Amarjeet Singh revealed that he himself manufactures the illegal pistols and has been involved in this trade for the last ten years,” said the DCP.

