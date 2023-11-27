Delhi Police Special Cell Thwarts Assassination Plot: Arrests Two Gunmen Linked To Arsh Dalla Gang

Following a brief encounter on the previous night, the Delhi Police Special Cell successfully apprehended two individuals identified as gunmen associated with the notorious Arsh Dalla gang. The arrest, which took place in the Mayur Vihar area, thwarted the alleged plan of the shooters to target a Punjabi singer, as per information reported by ANI and confirmed by India Today through police sources.



This incident comes on the heels of the Delhi Police Special Cell's earlier action on October 7, when they detained two individuals linked to the Arsh Dalla-Sukha Duneke gang, known to operate out of Canada. Notably, one of the previously apprehended individuals was implicated in the murder of Sandeep Nangal Ambian, the captain of the British Kabaddi team, in March of the preceding year.

Arshdeep Singh, aged 27, and hailing from Dalla village in Punjab's Moga district, is associated with radical organizations like the Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) and the International Sikh Youth Federation (ISYF). Known for his involvement in various organized criminal activities, Arshdeep also has ties to the infamous Canadian gangster Goldy Brar.

Currently residing in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada, Arshdeep, accompanied by his wife and minor daughter, holds a passport issued by the Regional Passport Office in Jalandhar on September 1, 2017, valid until August 31, 2027. Emerging as an active figure in 2020, Arshdeep Dala has been linked to activities related to terror funding, establishing terror modules, smuggling weapons across the border, and orchestrating targeted assassinations in Punjab.

According to intelligence agencies, Dala's track record in orchestrating violent acts surpasses that of the deceased Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) leader, Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Collaborating with Nijjar, Dala played a pivotal role in forming a KTF module, implicated in the killing of Tejinder, also known as Pinka, the proprietor of Sunshine Clothes Store in Moga in the year 2021. The recent arrest of the two gunmen adds another chapter to the unfolding saga of the activities associated with the Arsh Dalla gang and its alleged involvement in criminal and terror-related enterprises.