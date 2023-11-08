Delhi Police Sub-Inspector Placed On Suspend Due To Money Laundering

Officials stated on Monday that Delhi Police had filed a formal complaint (FIR) against a sub-inspector for allegedly unlawfully detaining and extorting money from a security firm employee.



Additionally, the accused—Sub-Inspector Ankit Panwar, who works at the Lodhi Colony police station—has been placed on suspension.

Abhishek Mishra was the only person held for hours at the Lodhi Colony police station on September 24 in relation to the theft of a marathon participant's possessions at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Anurag, the brother of Mr. Mishra, was told to pay money to resolve the issue when he sought the police after learning about it.

The police stated that on October 24, a marathon was scheduled, and someone took part in it. He needed a safe spot to keep his bag, which contained cash, cards, and wallets, with his possessions. He approached a security guard at JLN Stadium, who agreed to hang onto his possessions, after failing to find a suitable location. He also received his mobile number from the security guard. When he went back to get the bag after the marathon, the guard had vanished from sight. He tried calling him, but his phone was off when he made the attempt. He made inquiries with the event planners and other relevant parties, but he was nowhere to be found. At 9:10 AM, he finally placed a PCR call, and the same was noted for SI Ankit Panwar.

They added that the complainant then made a written report when they showed up at the Lodhi Colony Police Station around 11:00 AM. The guard showed up at the police station around 12:30 PM, and they shared his photo with the complaint.

The advocate was contacted by the guard as well, and the SI informed them that there was enough evidence to convict the accused thief.

It was also claimed that in order to resolve the dispute, the IO was requesting payment.

The police added tgat in light of this, an investigation was carried out, and it was discovered that the claims were true. As a result, SHO/Lodhi Colony was transferred to the District Line, and SI Ankit Panwar was suspended. Nevertheless, there was no evidence of SHO/Lodhi Colony collusion. Therefore, he was reinstated thereafter.

PS Vigilance, Delhi, has filed a complaint against SI Ankit Panwar under sections 342 and 384 of the IPC Act and the 7 POC Act.