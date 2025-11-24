Delhi Pollution Protests Turn Violent At India Gate; 22 Arrested

A protest against the worsening air pollution in Delhi at India Gate escalated into a violent confrontation on Sunday evening, resulting in the arrest of over 22 individuals. The demonstration originally aimed to highlight the increasingly hazardous air quality in the national capital and demand effective and long-term solutions from the government, criticizing current measures as mere “cosmetic” steps without substantive impact.

As thousands gathered at the C-Hexagon area near India Gate, tensions rose when police officials attempted to clear the road to allow passage for emergency ambulances. However, the protesters refused to disperse despite repeated warnings, leading to a scuffle in which several demonstrators allegedly used chilli or pepper spray against the police officers. This marked an unprecedented development in Delhi pollution protests, causing eye and facial injuries to four police personnel, who were admitted to the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital for treatment.

During the course of the protest, demonstrators broke barricades and stormed the main road, causing significant traffic disruptions in the heavily congested area surrounding India Gate. The assembled crowd included members of the Delhi Coordination Committee for Clean Air and multiple student organizations, all united in condemning the government’s failure to address the root causes of pollution rather than implementing superficial fixes.

This protest also drew attention for the display of slogans and posters praising the late Maoist commander Madvi Hidma, whose name was chanted in slogans such as “Madvi Hidma Amar Rahe” (Long live Madvi Hidma). A protester was spotted holding a poster linking the environmental struggle with Maoist resistance. In response, Delhi Police stated that they were identifying those responsible for raising these slogans using video footage and intended to pursue legal action accordingly.

Some students participating in the protest alleged that police handled them roughly and confiscated their phones during the crackdown, claims that police denied, stating that enforcement measures were taken only in response to violent actions against officers.

The protests occurred amid a severe air quality crisis in Delhi. On Monday morning, the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) hit 396, classified as “Very Poor,” with specific locations such as Ghazipur, Bawana, and Anand Vihar recording ‘Severe’ pollution levels exceeding 430. The deteriorating atmospheric conditions underscore the urgency of addressing environmental concerns, fueling public frustration and the demand for comprehensive governmental intervention to safeguard public health.

Overall, the event at India Gate marked a significant escalation in the ongoing battle against air pollution in Delhi, combining environmental activism with political dissent and raising complex issues of law enforcement and public safety amid pressing health hazards.