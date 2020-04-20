Delhi, Punjab not to relax lockdown

New Delhi: The Delhi and Punjab governments have decided not to relax the ongoing lockdown as of now as the coronavirus appears to be spreading at a "faster pace".

Addressing an online media briefing, Delhi CM Kejriwal said the government will assess the situation again after one week. "Many people are facing difficulties due to ongoing lockdown...

We too want to relax the lockdown which is an easy task. But if we give relaxations and if there is a shortage of ICU, ventilators, oxygen in hospitals and people lose their lives, we wouldn't be able to forgive us. Hence, the decision to not relax lockdown was taken today," Kejriwal said.

Meanwhile, Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh ruled out any relaxation in the curfew in the state, except as needed to ensure free procurement of wheat, till May 3, when he will again review the situation.

The CM ordered strict enforcement of the curfew in all districts by the DCs, with no relaxation or concessions whatsoever even during the Ramzan period beginning this week.