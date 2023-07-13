Delhi Rains: Emergency meet as Yamuna swells

New Delhi: The Yamuna in Delhi swelled to 207.71 metres on Wednesday, breaching its all-time record of 207.49 metres set in 1978, flooding several riverside areas prompting Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal calling an emergency meeting on the situation. Thousands of people have been shifted to safer areas as water gushed into their homes and markets near the river. In view of the grave situation, the Delhi Police imposed prohibitory measures under CrPC section 144 in flood-prone areas of the city, preventing unlawful assembly of four or more people and public movement in groups.



According to the Central Water Commission's (CWC) flood-monitoring portal, the water level at the Old Railway Bridge crossed the 207-metre mark at 4 am on Wednesday, the first time since 2013. It rose to 207.71 metres by 4 pm. The water level of the river is likely to rise further, an official of the Delhi Irrigation and Flood Control Department said. The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall to continue in Uttarakhand in the next two days. As the water level rose to a record level, Kejriwal urged the Centre to intervene to ensure that levels of the Yamuna don't rise further. In a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, he requested that "if possible the water from Hathnikund barrage in Haryana be released in limited speed" and pointed out that Delhi is set to host the G-20 Summit meeting in a few weeks.

Revenue Minister Atishi said the Delhi government is strengthening river embankments and evacuating people out of the floodplains. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority issued an advisory asking people to move to safer places and cautioning them against passing through low-lying areas. As the flood situation persisted in the Yamuna river, people should stay away from power lines and reach out to the helpline 1077 in case of any need, it said.